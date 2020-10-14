Advertisement

Free Brazos Transit rides on Election Day Nov. 3

Applications for ballot by mail are also available on all buses and terminals
(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos Transit District (BTD) is helping voters reach the polls.

BTD will offer free rides on all Fixed Route Services to voters on Tuesday, Nov. 3, Election Day. Fixed Routes can be found in the cities of Bryan/College Station, Cleveland, Dayton/Liberty/Ames, Lufkin/Diboll and Nacogdoches.

“It is the patriotic duty of all American citizens to cast their vote in the Nov. 3, 2020 election and to that end BTD is offering free rides on Election Day and providing voter education kits for absentee voting to the citizens of all the counties we serve in this great state of Texas," said John McBeth, CEO/President of BTD.

Applications for ballot by mail are also available on all buses and terminals. If you need an application all you have to do is ask the bus driver or security monitor at any terminal or main office, terminal locations are listed below.

Bryan/College Station

  • North Terminal: 301 E. 26th Street, Bryan Texas 77803
  • Midtown Terminal: 3350 S. Texas Avenue, Bryan Texas 77802
  • Main Office: 1759 N. Earl Rudder Freeway, Bryan Texas 77803

Lufkin

  • Jennings Station: 302 S. First, Lufkin Texas 75901

To find out the nearest fixed route, click here.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

