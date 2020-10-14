Free COVID-19 testing kiosks located on Texas A&M campus

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A company called Curative Incorporated has teamed up with the state to provide three walk-up COVID-19 testing kiosks across the Texas A&M University campus.

“They’re all funded by the state and the personnel, everyone that’s managing them, is funded through that same mechanism. We as Texas A&M are not managing the process,” said Martha Dannenbaum Director of Student Health Services.

Dannenbaum says the free testing is a mouth swab and the whole process is contactless.

“I would encourage people if they have some anxiety of ‘What’s my status? I don’t know if I should do something or not because what if I’m positive and I don’t know?' These are the kinds of things that give more information they can use,” said Dannenbaum.

Students like Lindsay Stapleton took the test Wednesday and said it takes less than a minute and she should be receiving her results within 48 hours.

“They give you the swab. They tell you to unwrap it. You swab different parts of your mouth for different amounts of time and then you just put it back in the tube and they send it off for testing,” said Stapleton.

Dannenbaum says the testing is made available to the public Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

“The more options that we have available to people to navigate the COVID environment the better we’re all going to be,” said Dannenbaum.

You do not need an appointment to receive a test but you can make one by clicking here.

Where to locate a testing site:

Aggie Express Commons- 676 Lubbock St.

Mays Business School- 210 Olsen Blvd.

Memorial Student Center- 275 Joe Routt Blvd.

Curative Incorporated reports all positive tests to the Brazos County Health District.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.