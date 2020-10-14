Leon upsets #1 Iola in 5 sets

IOLA, Texas (KBTX) - Leon volleyball beat top-ranked Iola 25-22, 25-13, 18-25, 17-25, 15-13 Tuesday night at Bulldog Gym. This was Iola’s first loss of the season.

From the start of the match it was always close. Iola held a slim lead for most of the first game, and the Lady Cougars tied things up at 15. The Lady Bulldogs called timeout after Leon took the lead 20-19 on a Caitlyn Crane kill. Leon went on to win the first two sets. Iola responded winning sets 3 and 4. The Lady Cougars finished the thrilling match to win the fifth set 15-13 and beat the previously undefeated Lady Bulldogs on the road.

Iola will try to bounce back next Tuesday on the road at Centerville. Leon will host Normangee on Friday.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.