Local brewpup favorites return to BCS but now on a food truck

BWD Bites Food Truck French Toast
BWD Bites Food Truck French Toast(Fallon Appleton)
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Blackwater Bites Food Truck brings back Blackwater Draw Brewing Co. culinary favorites to its food truck, which is now open in Bryan.

The menu at the food truck is a condensed version of what was previously featured at Blackwater Draw Brewing Co; however, guests will still instantly recognize fan favorites like the Nemo Nachos, French Toast, and Chicken and Waffles.

Blackwater Bites is now open in BCS! We are previewing the menu this morning on #BVTM!

Posted by Fallon Appleton KBTX on Wednesday, October 14, 2020

“When people come up to the window, they have been so excited and it’s a lot of fun,” said William Rice, Co-Owner of Blackwater Bites Food Truck. “They say they’ve waited three to five years for Nemo Nachos or the French Toast to return. It’s pretty exciting to be that person and deliver those foods they haven’t been able to get in a few years.”

The truck is open Wednesday-Thursday from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., Friday from 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., and on Saturday from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Plus, they are serving brunch on Sundays from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The truck is predominately located at Blackwater Draw Brewing Co., which is at 701 N Main Street in Bryan, but check their Facebook page for updates.

Rice opened the food truck in partnership with the owners of Blackwater Draw Brewing Co. Chris Steele and Chris Weingart in September.

Click here for more information on Blackwater Draw Brewing Co.

