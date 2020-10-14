Local family says smoke alarm saved them after home caught fire in middle of the night

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A local family says they are thankful after making it out alive early Monday morning when their home caught fire.

Ella Foster, along with two adults and five children, says she woke up just after 2:00 a.m. to a smoke alarm going off in their home.

“My granddaughter woke up to the house being filled with smoke,” said Foster. “The first thing I heard was my granddaughter screaming, ‘Grandma, I can’t see!' And then you could hear the alarms going off. Basically, we all just had to find a way out holding onto the wall.”

Foster describes the smoke in her home like a thick dark blanket that made it hard to see.

For the last few months, Foster says they have been having electrical problems, including the smoke alarm randomly going off when there wasn’t any smoke. That night, she says a slow cooker was left plugged in. The Bryan Fire Department says that was the cause of the fire.

Although no one was injured, the Foster’s home was damaged. The night of the fire, AJ Renold with the local American Red Cross went out to assist the family in finding a place to stay.

“When a family is affected by something like this, a home fire, it’s not something that we just see on the news one night and then there’s a story the next day. For this family, the recovery process goes on for a long time,” said Renold.

Renold says they have responded to several house fires over the last few days, and with resources stretched thin because of recent hurricanes, they are in need of more volunteers.

Foster’s home sits on Military Drive in Bryan and is one of the first few homes a part of Habitat for Humanity’s Faith Subdivision. With all five kids in Bryan ISD schools, Foster says they hope to rebuild in their home and get back to normal life soon. She adds that if it weren’t for her smoke alarm, she doesn’t know if she would be here today.

“If you don’t have a safety plan, get a safety plan," said Foster. "When this happens, you don’t know what’s happening. You have no idea it’s going to ever happen in your life, and that safety plan and the fire alarm is what caused me to be able to still be here.”

