Lopez and Olivieri Named to Top Drawer Soccer Team of the Week

Texas A&M Soccer
Texas A&M Soccer(KBTX)
By Thomas Dick / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- Texas A&M Soccer’s Jimena Lopez and Barbara Olivieri earned spots on the TopDrawerSoccer.com Women’s Team of the Week, the outlet announced Tuesday.

Lopez was named as a defender on the TDS Women’s Team of the Week and Olivieri was a midfield honorable mention.

Lopez helped the Aggies on both ends of the pitch as they scored a 2-1 victory over the No. 15 Florida Gators, the only win for an SEC team over a ranked opponent on the week. She clocked all 90 minutes at left back as the Maroon & White held Florida’s dynamic offense to just one shot in the first half and five for the match. She also supplied the game-winning goal with a PK in the 28th minute.

After registering an assist in each of her first two matches, Olivieri finally put the biscuit in the basket. She bent it in a corner kick from the left arc over the keeper’s head and into the far netting to give the Maroon & White a 1-0 lead. The Katy, Texas, product was a menace in the midfield and came inches away from two more goals. Florida’s netminder made a self-preservation save on a missile from 12 yards out in the first half, parrying the strike just over the crossbar and Olivieri blasted a shot from the right corner of the penalty box of the crossbar in the second half.

Texas A&M is 2-1-0 on the season. The Maroon & White returns to action Friday when they host the Mississippi State Bulldogs in a 6 p.m. contest at Ellis Field.

