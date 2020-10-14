Advertisement

Nursing homes and assisted living centers starting to allow limited visitations inside

The state is allowing for more visitations inside nursing homes and long-term care facilities during the pandemic.
Local nursing homes and long term care facilities are starting to allow more in-person visits during the pandemic.
Local nursing homes and long term care facilities are starting to allow more in-person visits during the pandemic.(Clay Falls)
By Clay Falls
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Nursing homes and long-term care facilities are starting to allow more visitors inside. For months, many people haven’t been able to see friends and family because of COVID-19.

For much of 2020, celebrating with some of our oldest loved ones has looked different. There have been driving vehicle parades and socially distanced birthday parties outside nursing homes and long-term care facilities during COVID-19 to name a few.

KBTX was there in July when Ken Shaub, a World War II Veteran turned 100 and his family celebrated below a balcony to social distance during COVID-19.

“Well until last week we had not been face-to-face with my Dad since March," said Mike Shaub, a College Station resident. He’s now seeing his dad, Ken, face-to-face at the Isle at Watercrest.

“Now they’ve changed it," said Shaub. “We’re able to go in for one hour a week so I was able to get with my dad for one hour last week and then one hour yesterday, where I’ve gotten to see his face.”

“Gov. Abbott has said that now that we can have two essential caregivers for a resident," said Carole Crutchfield Sodalis Senior Living Community Relations Director.

She says they’re allowing a limited number of visitors inside to help meet the needs of residents and their loved ones.

“If they’re not one of the essential care givers and want to visit they can do window visits," said Crutchfield. “We also have what was the Phase 1 visitation policy where it was Plexiglas. They can call and schedule a visit with us and then we will set that up where they can go behind Plexiglas.”

Betty Johnston is glad to be able to see her 89-year-old mother in person inside at Sodalis. They just moved her into assisted living in June after she’d lived with her family.

“We’re still all wearing masks, but at least we’re getting to be in the same room getting to visit and just having more normal interaction has been a lot better as before I’m hoping more is going to open up soon," said Johnston of College Station.

For Mike the changes are bringing his family together.

“It is answered prayer. We’re really grateful that God’s given us this opportunity to hear his voice, see his face, see his emotions. They’ve taken great care of him," said Shaub.

To be an essential caregiver you also have to be trained on the proper use of protective gear and be briefed on infection control measures. Those caregivers also must test negative for COVID-19 within the previous two weeks.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

18 vehicles in Bryan damaged by paintballs and pellets

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Rusty Surette
At least 18 vehicles were vandalized at 16 homes overnight in two separate neighborhoods in Bryan, KBTX has learned.

Local

Local brewpub favorites return to BCS but now on a food truck

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Fallon Appleton
Nemo Nachos, French Toast, and Chicken and Waffles are back!

News

COVID-19 relief takes center stage in race for District 8 seat

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Josh Ninke
Rep. Kevin Brady and Elizabeth Hernandez are facing off this November to represent District 8.

Coronavirus

COVID in Context: Brazos County virus death rate is highest for African Americans, lowest for Hispanic population

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kathleen Witte
The COVID-19 death rate for each of these groups can be found by calculating the percentage of confirmed cases that resulted in a death.

Latest News

Education

Bremond ISD extending asynchronous learning

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
Asynchronous instruction on all campuses will be extended though Friday, Oct. 23

Coronavirus

Active cases fall, 20 Brazos County residents hospitalized

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley as of midday. Additional information on these cases, when available, can be found on the KBTX homepage.

News

COVID in Context: Oct. 14

Updated: 6 hours ago
The latest news, weather conditions and sports reported by the KBTX News team.

News

This Bryan woman performed a breast self-exam every month for 50 years. When she was 84, it paid off.

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Kathleen Witte
Citing her age, Billie Adams decided not to undergo chemotherapy.

News

Rep. Trent Ashby seeks 5th term in Texas House District 57 election against democratic challenger Jason Rogers

Updated: 17 hours ago
Voters spanning six east Texas counties will decide between incumbent republican Rep. Trent Ashby and democratic challenger Jason Rogers for who will represent their district in the state legislature in Austin on November 3.

News

Texas A&M’s Fisher Named Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week

Updated: 17 hours ago
Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher was named the Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week after leading the Aggies to a 41-38 victory over No. 4 Florida at Kyle Field, officials from the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl announced Tuesday.