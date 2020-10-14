Rudder post historic five set victory over A&M Consolidated

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Rudder Lady Rangers claimed a 5 set win over A&M Consolidated for their first win ever over the Lady Tigers in volleyball history ( 25-20, 22-25, 25-22, 10-25, 18-16) Tuesday night at The Armory.

Rudder got 17 kills from Asani McGee and 12 kills and 21 digs from Gracie Menchaca while Jordan Little added nine digs as the Lady Rangers recorded their first volleyball victory over the Lady Tigers.

Rudder will travel to Katy on Friday to take on Paetow, while A&M Consolidated will host Magnolia West.

