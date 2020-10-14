Saban and Byrne test positive for COVID-19

(AP) - Alabama coach Nick Saban and athletic director Greg Byrne have tested positive for COVID-19, four days before the Southeastern Conference’s biggest regular-season showdown. Both said their tests Wednesday morning came back positive, but Saban said he didn’t have any symptoms by late afternoon. The second-ranked Crimson Tide is set to face No. 3 Georgia on Saturday, and may be without their iconic 68-year-old coach. Saban said he immediately left the football building to isolate at home.

