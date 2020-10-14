Advertisement

Texas A&M Joins Elite Field at Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic

Texas A&M Basketball
Texas A&M Basketball(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Texas A&M Men’s Basketball joins an elite field for the inaugural Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic at the Sanford Pentagon, November 25-27, it was announced Wednesday.

The Aggies are joined by Creighton, Dayton, Memphis, Ohio State, Utah, West Virginia and Wichita State.

Texas A&M tips off the tournament Nov. 25 against West Virginia at 1 p.m. on ESPN and will play either Memphis or Ohio State in the second round. Each game of the tournament will be broadcast on the ESPN Family of Networks.

Tickets go on sale Nov. 1, with a limited amount available for each game. Masks are required for all spectators and are available free at the door.

Texas A&M’s full non-conference and conference schedule will be announced at a later date.

For more information on Texas A&M Men’s Basketball, follow @aggiembk on Twitter.

SCHEDULE

Nov. 25 (All times CST)

1 p.m. West Virginia vs. Texas A&M

3:30 p.m. Ohio State vs. Memphis

6 p.m. Creighton vs. Utah

8:30 p.m. Dayton vs. Wichita State

Nov. 26

11 a.m. Semifinal No. 11:30 p.m. Semifinal No. 25:30 p.m. Consolation semifinal No. 18 p.m. Consolation semifinal No. 2

Nov. 27

TBD

