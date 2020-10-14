Texas A&M-Mississippi State to be Broadcast on ESPN

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Due to schedule changes around college football, the Texas A&M Football game at Mississippi State on October 17 will kick off at 3:00 p.m. on ESPN, announced Wednesday by the Southeastern Conference.

The game was originally slated for SEC Network, but will slide over to the World-Wide Leader’s main channel. The crew of Dave Neal, DJ Shockley and Dawn Davenport will remain on the call for the game.