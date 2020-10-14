Texas A&M’s McCollum Named to Rimington Trophy Watch List

NEW YORK – Texas A&M’s Ryan McCollum was named to the 2020 Rimington Trophy Watch List, the Rimington Trophy Committee announced Wednesday.

McCollum, a senior from Spring, Texas, has started 16 games for the Maroon & White including all three games this season. The senior leader has anchored the A&M offense to one of the most balanced attacks in the SEC, averaging 287 yards through the air and 168 yards on the ground per game. The inclusion on the 2020 list marked the second consecutive season that McCollum has garnered membership on the watch list.

A December 2019 graduate, McCollum has anchored an offensive line that has allowed just one sack on 111 pass attempts, the best mark of all teams that have played at least three games this season.

The Rimington Trophy Committee adjusted its procedures with consideration to the COVID-19 pandemic, choosing to hold its 2020 watch list until play began and a plan was implemented across all Division I conferences. This year, it accepted all nominations from eligible Division I programs with the goal of highlighting as many collegiate centers as possible and showing the outstanding commitment of the watch list members.

The Rimington Trophy is presented annually to the most outstanding center in NCAA Division I College Football. Since its inception, award has raised over $4.5 million for the Boomer Esiason Foundation, which is committed to finding a cure for cystic fibrosis.

Dave Rimington, the award’s namesake, was a consensus first-team All-America center at the University of Nebraska in 1981 and 1982, during which time he became the John Outland Trophy’s only two-time winner as the nation’s finest college interior lineman. For more on the Rimington Trophy and a list of past recipients, visit www.rimingtontrophy.com

Texas A&M Players on 2020 Honor Rolls

O’Brien Award: Kellen Mond

Doak Walker Award: Isaiah Spiller

Biletnikoff Award: Jhamon Ausbon

John Mackey Award: Jalen Wydermyer

Butkus Award: Anthony Hines III & Buddy Johnson

Nagurski Award: Buddy Johnson

Outland Trophy: Dan Moore, Jr. & Kenyon Green

Wuerffel Trophy: Kellen Mond

Hornung Award: Ainias Smith

Maxwell Award: Kellen Mond

Manning Award: Kellen Mond

Campbell Trophy: Dan Moore, Jr. (semifinalist)

Rimington Trophy: Ryan McCollum