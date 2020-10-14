Advertisement

Texas A&M’s McCollum Named to Rimington Trophy Watch List

Kyle Field
Kyle Field(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK – Texas A&M’s Ryan McCollum was named to the 2020 Rimington Trophy Watch List, the Rimington Trophy Committee announced Wednesday.

McCollum, a senior from Spring, Texas, has started 16 games for the Maroon & White including all three games this season. The senior leader has anchored the A&M offense to one of the most balanced attacks in the SEC, averaging 287 yards through the air and 168 yards on the ground per game. The inclusion on the 2020 list marked the second consecutive season that McCollum has garnered membership on the watch list.

A December 2019 graduate, McCollum has anchored an offensive line that has allowed just one sack on 111 pass attempts, the best mark of all teams that have played at least three games this season.

The Rimington Trophy Committee adjusted its procedures with consideration to the COVID-19 pandemic, choosing to hold its 2020 watch list until play began and a plan was implemented across all Division I conferences. This year, it accepted all nominations from eligible Division I programs with the goal of highlighting as many collegiate centers as possible and showing the outstanding commitment of the watch list members.

The Rimington Trophy is presented annually to the most outstanding center in NCAA Division I College Football. Since its inception, award has raised over $4.5 million for the Boomer Esiason Foundation, which is committed to finding a cure for cystic fibrosis.

Dave Rimington, the award’s namesake, was a consensus first-team All-America center at the University of Nebraska in 1981 and 1982, during which time he became the John Outland Trophy’s only two-time winner as the nation’s finest college interior lineman. For more on the Rimington Trophy and a list of past recipients, visit www.rimingtontrophy.com

Texas A&M Players on 2020 Honor Rolls

O’Brien Award: Kellen Mond

Doak Walker Award: Isaiah Spiller

Biletnikoff Award: Jhamon Ausbon

John Mackey Award: Jalen Wydermyer

Butkus Award: Anthony Hines III & Buddy Johnson

Nagurski Award: Buddy Johnson

Outland Trophy: Dan Moore, Jr. & Kenyon Green

Wuerffel Trophy: Kellen Mond

Hornung Award: Ainias Smith

Maxwell Award: Kellen Mond

Manning Award: Kellen Mond

Campbell Trophy: Dan Moore, Jr. (semifinalist)

Rimington Trophy: Ryan McCollum

Latest News

Sports

Saban and Byrne test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Alabama coach Nick Saban and athletic director Greg Byrne have tested positive for COVID-19, four days before the Southeastern Conference’s biggest regular-season showdown.

Sports

Texas A&M-Mississippi State to be Broadcast on ESPN

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Due to schedule changes around college football, the Texas A&M Football game at Mississippi State on October 17 will kick off at 3:00 p.m. on ESPN, announced Wednesday by the Southeastern Conference.

Sports

Bremond Tigers announce new district schedule due to positive COVID-19 cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Darryl V Bruffett
The Bremond Tiger football team has announced that its varsity schedule is being altered due to some positive COVID-19 cases. Bermond will now play:

Sports

Texas A&M Joins Elite Field at Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Texas A&M Men’s Basketball joins an elite field for the inaugural Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic at the Sanford Pentagon, November 25-27, it was announced Wednesday.

Latest News

Sports

Texas A&M receiver Caleb Chapman was named the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Player of the Week.

Updated: 19 hours ago
Texas A&M’s Caleb Chapman was named the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Player of the Week following his breakout performance in Saturday’s 41-38 victory over No. 4 Florida

Sports

Florida football suspends team activities after increase in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 19 hours ago
The Florida Gators’ football team reported an increase in positive COVID-19 cases this week.

Sports

Rudder post historic five set victory over A&M Consolidated

Updated: 19 hours ago
The Rudder Lady Rangers claimed a 5 set win over A&M Consolidated for their first win ever over the Lady Tigers in volleyball history ( 25-20, 22-25, 25-22, 10-25, 18-16) Tuesday night at The Armory.

Sports

College Station sweeps Waller

Updated: 19 hours ago
The College Station volleyball team beat Waller Tuesday night 25-7, 25-14, 25-14 in a District 19-5A match at Cougar Gym. College Station is now 4-1 in district play.

Sports

Leon upsets #1 Iola in 5 sets

Updated: 19 hours ago
Leon volleyball beat top-ranked Iola 25-22, 25-13, 18-25, 17-25, 15-13 Tuesday night at Bulldog Gym.

Sports

Lopez and Olivieri Named to Top Drawer Soccer Team of the Week

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Thomas Dick / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Texas A&M Soccer’s Jimena Lopez and Barbara Olivieri earned spots on the TopDrawerSoccer.com Women’s Team of the Week, the outlet announced Tuesday.