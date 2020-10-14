This Bryan woman performed a breast self-exam every month for 50 years. When she was 84, it paid off.

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Billie Jean Adams' home office doubles as a room full of memories. The walls and shelves are lined with photos and memorabilia, but there’s one empty frame that is reserved for a future memory.

“That is for my first great-great-grandchild,” said Adams with a smile. “That’s my goal--one of my goals.”

Another goal of hers is to live life to the fullest for every single day she has left. That’s why, when she was diagnosed with Stage 2 breast cancer at age 84 last year, she chose not to undergo chemotherapy.

“I chose not to do chemo because of my age,” said Adams. She added that if she had been 10, 20, 30 years younger, she would have, but at 84, she said it did not seem worth it.

“I was a hospice volunteer for many years, and I know that chemo helps some," Adams said, “but I’ve also seen so many [who] maybe feel good one week out of the month.”

Adams says her faith was a key component in that decision as well.

“I prayed to God that he would allow me to live,” said Adams, “but I also prayed that if I don’t, I don’t want to suffer.”

So, Adams had an outpatient lumpectomy, several rounds of radiation, and then moved on with her life.

Her husband of nine years, Travis, was there by her side every step of the way.

“We just enjoy each other,” said Adams. “He said the other day, ‘Well I don’t think I’ll ever grow up,’ and I said, ‘Well I don’t really want you to.’”

Adams says her main message to fellow women is this: perform a breast self-exam regularly. She suggests setting a reminder on your phone.

Adams herself had been checking every month since a scare in her 30s, and the day she felt a lump at 84, she knew the diligence had been worth it. She had caught the breast cancer early.

“Otherwise I would not have known,” said Adams. “I would not have picked up that there’s something not right here.”

Now, Adams is in remission. She suffers from lymphedema, performing her therapy and wearing her sleeve every day, but otherwise, “I don’t worry about it,” said Adams.

“I try to live my life every single day,” Adams said. “And I want to be that way until I die.”

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.