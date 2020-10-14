Advertisement

Voters being reminded to follow dress code while casting ballots

Electioneering is not allowed inside the polling areas.
A Leon County woman says she had to cover up a t-shirt when she voted because a poll person inside believed it was political.
A Leon County woman says she had to cover up a t-shirt when she voted because a poll person inside believed it was political.(Clay Falls)
By Clay Falls
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NORMANGEE, Texas (KBTX) - With thousands of Texans voting in our area this week, it’s important to remember there is a dress code when you go cast your ballot. There are specific rules against electioneering.

A Leon County woman told us about some issues she had Tuesday morning when she went to vote in Centerville. Allison Donaho went to vote early at the annex. She said she was wearing a shirt that says, “Vote like your ancestors died for it.”

Donaho says she wore the shirt to encourage people to vote, but was told to cover it up when she voted. She said she had a hoodie with her and zipped that up and was able to vote without any issues. Donaho told us she was surprised the shirt was considered political.

“We need to be the United States instead of the divided states, so my intention was completely mistaken. But it was no problem. I just wasn’t aware that it was going to be that kind of you like an intense situation just to wear a t-shirt to go vote," said Donaho.

While that incident occurred in Leon County, you’ll see rules about electioneering across the state. Brazos County elections officials tell us you cannot wear clothing or face masks that support political candidates, have political messaging or even mention things like the charter amendments being decided in Bryan.

These rules also apply to caps and buttons.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

