57 new COVID-19 cases, 17 Brazos County residents hospitalized

This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley as of midday. Additional information on these cases, when available, can be found on the KBTX homepage.
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 57 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 602 active cases.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 63 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

6,473 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

33 percent of the new confirmed cases is from the 18-24 year old age group.

There have been 943 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 160 active probable cases and there have been 783 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 7,138. There have been 82,446 tests performed.

The Brazos County hospital total bed occupancy is at 88 percent, and the total ICU bed occupancy is at 79 percent.

Currently, there are 17 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

CountyActive CasesTotal Cases
Austin0504
Brazos6027,138
Burleson61397
Grimes491,133
Houston3388
Lee11234
Leon57297
Madison24739
Milam12530
Montgomery1,796
Robertson82386
San Jacinto3229
Trinity1199
Walker7394,385
Waller98968
Washington36667

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 638 staffed hospital beds with 145 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 6 available ICU beds and 57 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 44 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

Austin County has reported 0 active cases of COVID-19 . The county has 504 total cases and 496 recovered cases and nine deaths.

Burleson County currently has 61 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 397 total cases, and 330 cases have recovered. There have been six deaths.

Grimes County currently has 49 active cases. There have been 1,133 total cases, 1,050 recoveries and 34 deaths.

According to its website, Houston County has confirmed 388 total cases of COVID-19. There are 3 active cases and 374 cases are recovered. There have been 11 COVID-19 related deaths.

Lee County has reported 11 active cases. The county has a total of 234 cases, with 209 recoveries and 14 deaths.

Leon County currently has 57 active cases. The county has 297 total cases, with 231 recoveries and 9 deaths.

Madison County has reported 24 active cases. The county has a total of 739 cases with 709 recoveries and six deaths.

Milam County currently has 12 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 530 total cases and 518 recovered cases. There is currently two patient hospitalized, and seven COVID-19 related deaths.

Montgomery County has 1,796 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 12,591 total cases and 8,237 recovered cases. There are currently 30 people hospitalized, and there have been 144 COVID-19 related deaths.

Robertson County has 82 active COVID-19 cases, with 386 total cases. Currently, 300 patients have recovered and there has been four reported deaths.

San Jacinto County currently has 3 active cases of COVID-19. The county has a total of 229 cases with 215 recoveries and 11 deaths.

Trinity County currently has 1 active case of COVID-19. The county has 199 total cases with 191 recoveries and seven deaths.

Walker County has 4,385 total cases of COVID-19. Out of the total, 739 cases are active in the community and 1,686 are recovered community cases. 1,992 cases are from the TDCJ. For more information on Walker County COVID-19 case numbers, click here.

Waller County has 98 active cases of COVID-19. There are 968 total cases and 870 recovered cases.

Washington County currently has 36 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 667 total cases with 583 recoveries and 48 deaths.

For the latest updates from TDCJ, click here.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 14 new cases and 135 active cases on Oct. 12.

Currently, the university has reported 1,689 positive cases, 8.5 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on Oct. 14, 2020.

ACROSS TEXAS

View the state’s coronavirus dashboard for the latest COVID-19 case information.

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 78,639 active cases and 711,438 recoveries. There have been 805,082 total cases reported and 7,067,676 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 16,717 Texans have died from COVID-19.

253 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 151,880 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on October 14 at 3:30 p.m.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

