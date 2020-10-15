A community effort to make a lifelong dream come true for a Bryan man

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Lester Banks works as a maintenance director at Bryan High School. He has dedicated his life to serving others, but now his friends and complete strangers are helping to make his goal of home ownership come true.

Cassandra Kilgore teaches at Bryan High School, she says Banks stands out from other colleagues she’s worked with through the years.

“He is the heart of Bryan High School. He’s an amazing amazing individual, he’s the angel of Bryan High” said Kilgore.

Banks is the caregiver for his 89 year old mother and disabled brother. He says nothing is more important than making sure his family has an home of their own.

“I want to surprise her one day, my goal, my dream is to build her a home.” said Banks.

Kilgore and others from the Brazos Valley community are returning the favor, pooling their resources and starting a fund to help Banks with a down payment on a home.

“He rarely does anything for himself, it’s his turn, it’s his turn, we need to do something for him.” said Kilgore.

Banks says helping others is his purpose in life and the fact that the community has rallied behind him means the world to him.

“It tells me, God tells me that ‘you see I got you here for a reason’.”

Banks was awarded a Jefferson Award by KBTX back in 2006 for his outstanding service to our community. You can read more about banks here. If you would like to contribute to the fund you can find more information here.

