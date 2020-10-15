Advertisement

Aggie Women’s Tennis Hosts Texas A&M Fall Invite to Open Season

Texas A&M Tennis
Texas A&M Tennis(KBTX)
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M women’s tennis returns to the court Friday after a seven-month break from action, as the Aggies host a well-rounded field in the Texas A&M Fall Invite from the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center. A&M welcomes student-athletes from LSU, Texas, Texas State, Texas Tech, and Rice for matches through Sunday.

“We are all very excited to have the opportunity to compete this weekend,” head coach Mark Weaver said. “I commend our athletic department’s continuous hard work each and every day to get us to this opportunity to host the event this weekend. We have a very strong group of teams coming to town and we are looking forward to the opportunity of reaping all the benefits in which competing entails. At the end of the weekend, the main objective is to learn, get better and use our experience from the matches to help us move forward as a team.”

Six of nine Aggies will compete in this weekend’s tournament, including junior standout Tatiana Makarova, who finished with a 20-5 overall singles record in the shortened 2019-20 season. Fellow junior Riley McQuaid, sophomores Lucia Quiterio and Katya Townsend, as well as freshmen Jessica Anzo and Elsie Robbins join Makarova in the talented field.

This weekend’s tournament begins on Friday, Oct. 16 at 11 a.m. with two rounds of doubles followed by one round of singles. Singles and doubles play continues on Saturday and concludes Sunday, Oct. 17.

Fans are welcome to attend matches in-person, or they can live stream tournament play from the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center all weekend by clicking here. In accordance with Southeastern Conference fan safety guidelines, anyone wishing to attend in-person is required to wear a face covering over the nose and mouth when entering, exiting, and moving about the facility, as well as any time where guests are not able to physically distance from others in the same household. Staff will be prepared to provide assistance and enforce the face covering requirement. Failure to comply may result in removal from the venue.

Latest News

Sports

Barash joins Kats’ staff

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Sam Houston State Sports Information
Sam Houston baseball rounded out its coaching staff for the upcoming 2021 season on Thursday, adding Michael Barash as its new Director of Baseball Operations.

Sports

Aggies host Mississippi State Friday

Updated: 46 minutes ago
The No. 9 Texas A&M Aggies return to action at Ellis Field on Friday with a 6 p.m. contest against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

Sports

Bremond Tigers announce new district schedule due to positive COVID-19 cases

Updated: 15 hours ago

Sports

Saban and Byrne test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 15 hours ago

Latest News

Sports

Bryan returns to action to open district play

Updated: 16 hours ago

Sports

College Station looks to rebound against the Porter Spartans on Friday

Updated: 16 hours ago

Sports

Bremond Tigers announce new district schedule due to positive COVID-19 cases

Updated: 16 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Sports

College Station looks to rebound against the Porter Spartans on Friday

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Darryl V Bruffett
The College Station Cougars dropped their district opener last week against the Magnolia Bulldogs. Mistakes and execution the culprits that lead to the Cougars losing their first game of the year. The key this week it to learn from the setback and avoid back-to-back league losses.

Sports

Bryan returns to action to open district play

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By John Wilson
The Bryan Viking varsity football team will be back in action Friday night to open District 12-6A play against Harker Heights.

Sports

Aggies Host Arturo Barrios Invitational

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Tyler Pounds / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
The Texas A&M Cross Country teams will be competing on their home course Saturday as they host the Arturo Barrios Invitational at the Watts Cross Country Course.