Aggie Women’s Tennis Hosts Texas A&M Fall Invite to Open Season

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M women’s tennis returns to the court Friday after a seven-month break from action, as the Aggies host a well-rounded field in the Texas A&M Fall Invite from the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center. A&M welcomes student-athletes from LSU, Texas, Texas State, Texas Tech, and Rice for matches through Sunday.

“We are all very excited to have the opportunity to compete this weekend,” head coach Mark Weaver said. “I commend our athletic department’s continuous hard work each and every day to get us to this opportunity to host the event this weekend. We have a very strong group of teams coming to town and we are looking forward to the opportunity of reaping all the benefits in which competing entails. At the end of the weekend, the main objective is to learn, get better and use our experience from the matches to help us move forward as a team.”

Six of nine Aggies will compete in this weekend’s tournament, including junior standout Tatiana Makarova, who finished with a 20-5 overall singles record in the shortened 2019-20 season. Fellow junior Riley McQuaid, sophomores Lucia Quiterio and Katya Townsend, as well as freshmen Jessica Anzo and Elsie Robbins join Makarova in the talented field.

This weekend’s tournament begins on Friday, Oct. 16 at 11 a.m. with two rounds of doubles followed by one round of singles. Singles and doubles play continues on Saturday and concludes Sunday, Oct. 17.

Fans are welcome to attend matches in-person, or they can live stream tournament play from the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center all weekend by clicking here. In accordance with Southeastern Conference fan safety guidelines, anyone wishing to attend in-person is required to wear a face covering over the nose and mouth when entering, exiting, and moving about the facility, as well as any time where guests are not able to physically distance from others in the same household. Staff will be prepared to provide assistance and enforce the face covering requirement. Failure to comply may result in removal from the venue.