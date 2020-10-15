Advertisement

Aggies host Mississippi State Friday

Texas A&M Soccer
Texas A&M Soccer(KBTX)
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS – The No. 9 Texas A&M Aggies return to action at Ellis Field on Friday with a 6 p.m. contest against the Mississippi State Bulldogs. The game will stream on SEC Network + with David Ellis (color analyst) and Jeff Given (play-by-play) on the call. Fans may listen to the match worldwide on 12thMan.com/live and the 12th Man Mobile App.

The Aggies look to remain perfect in their all-time series against Mississippi State, entering the fray with an 8-0-0 mark against the Bulldogs. In their first four meetings, Texas A&M outscored Mississippi State 17-0, but three of the last four decisions have been 2-1. Last season, the teams played on an even keel for the first 55 minutes before Ol' Sarge’s charges exploded for three goals in a span of 14 minutes, including goals by Jimena López, Ally Watt and Taylor Ziemer in a 3-0 win. Shantel Hutton made five saves in goal to record the shutout.

Texas A&M is riding high after a 2-1 win against No. 15 Florida. The performance against the Gators earned TopDrawerSoccer.com Women’s Team of the Week accolades for López and Barbara Olivieri as well as SEC Freshman of the Week recognition for Olivieri.

The Maroon & White lead all SEC schools in all-time victories (458) and all-time winning percentage (.753). Texas A&M also ranks second all-time in winning percentage in SEC matches at .736, trailing just Florida.

Mississippi State is undefeated in league play after four matches for the first time in school annals at 2-0-2 and the six points are the most accumulated through four SEC matches. The Bulldogs opened the year with 1-1 ties against Auburn and No. 15 Alabama. They followed it up with one-goal wins over Ole Miss (1-0) and LSU (2-1).The Texas A&M Soccer’s uniforms will feature a special patch that will be worn by all Aggies sport teams for the 2020-21 school year. The Aggies will wear a 2 ¼-inch black patch emblazoned with the word: UNIFIED. Texas A&M’s student-athletes collectively determined the patch message, and released a statement on why they chose UNIFIED.

