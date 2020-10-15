Advertisement

Another suspect charged in alleged Michigan gov. kidnapping plot

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Another person has been charged in what authorities have described as a scheme to storm Michigan’s Capitol building and kidnap officials, including Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

A spokesman for state Attorney General Dana Nessel told The Associated Press on Thursday that an additional person has been charged but provided no further details.

Seven men purportedly linked to a paramilitary group called the Wolverine Watchmen were charged in state court last week with providing material support for terrorist acts.

Federal charges have also been filed against six others in the alleged conspiracy to kidnap Whitmer.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

