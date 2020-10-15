Bryan returns to action to open district play

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Viking varsity football team will be back in action Friday night to open District 12-6A play against Harker Heights. Kick-off is scheduled for 7:30pm at Merrill Green Stadium.

The Vikings have missed their last two games because of a positive Coronavirus test and contact tracing. Bryan has played one game this season beating Waller 31-20 on September 25.

Wednesday was the first day the Vikings had all of their players back at practice. Having just two days with your entire team to prepare for a district opener is not ideal but Bryan head coach Ross Rogers says his team is ready to play. “Football players sign up, it’s not the easiest thing to do. It’s not air conditioned gyms, it’s out in the heat and out in the cold so football players love to go play and I think they are just glad to get a chance to play again.”

Bryan is looking to make it back to the post season for the first time since 2016. That year the Vikings went two rounds deep in the Class 5A Division I playoffs.

