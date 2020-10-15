Advertisement

Bryan returns to action to open district play

(KBTX)
By John Wilson
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Viking varsity football team will be back in action Friday night to open District 12-6A play against Harker Heights. Kick-off is scheduled for 7:30pm at Merrill Green Stadium.

The Vikings have missed their last two games because of a positive Coronavirus test and contact tracing. Bryan has played one game this season beating Waller 31-20 on September 25.

Wednesday was the first day the Vikings had all of their players back at practice. Having just two days with your entire team to prepare for a district opener is not ideal but Bryan head coach Ross Rogers says his team is ready to play. “Football players sign up, it’s not the easiest thing to do. It’s not air conditioned gyms, it’s out in the heat and out in the cold so football players love to go play and I think they are just glad to get a chance to play again.”

Bryan is looking to make it back to the post season for the first time since 2016. That year the Vikings went two rounds deep in the Class 5A Division I playoffs.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Aggies Host Arturo Barrios Invitational

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Tyler Pounds / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
The Texas A&M Cross Country teams will be competing on their home course Saturday as they host the Arturo Barrios Invitational at the Watts Cross Country Course.

Sports

Saban and Byrne test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Alabama coach Nick Saban and athletic director Greg Byrne have tested positive for COVID-19, four days before the Southeastern Conference’s biggest regular-season showdown.

Sports

Texas A&M’s McCollum Named to Rimington Trophy Watch List

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Texas A&M’s Ryan McCollum was named to the 2020 Rimington Trophy Watch List, the Rimington Trophy Committee announced Wednesday.

Sports

Texas A&M-Mississippi State to be Broadcast on ESPN

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Due to schedule changes around college football, the Texas A&M Football game at Mississippi State on October 17 will kick off at 3:00 p.m. on ESPN, announced Wednesday by the Southeastern Conference.

Latest News

Sports

Bremond Tigers announce new district schedule due to positive COVID-19 cases

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Darryl V Bruffett
The Bremond Tiger football team has announced that its varsity schedule is being altered due to some positive COVID-19 cases. Bermond will now play:

Sports

Texas A&M Joins Elite Field at Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Texas A&M Men’s Basketball joins an elite field for the inaugural Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic at the Sanford Pentagon, November 25-27, it was announced Wednesday.

Sports

Texas A&M receiver Caleb Chapman was named the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Player of the Week.

Updated: 21 hours ago
Texas A&M’s Caleb Chapman was named the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Player of the Week following his breakout performance in Saturday’s 41-38 victory over No. 4 Florida

Sports

Florida football suspends team activities after increase in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 21 hours ago
The Florida Gators’ football team reported an increase in positive COVID-19 cases this week.

Sports

Rudder post historic five set victory over A&M Consolidated

Updated: 21 hours ago
The Rudder Lady Rangers claimed a 5 set win over A&M Consolidated for their first win ever over the Lady Tigers in volleyball history ( 25-20, 22-25, 25-22, 10-25, 18-16) Tuesday night at The Armory.

Sports

College Station sweeps Waller

Updated: 21 hours ago
The College Station volleyball team beat Waller Tuesday night 25-7, 25-14, 25-14 in a District 19-5A match at Cougar Gym. College Station is now 4-1 in district play.