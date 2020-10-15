Cold front around the corner

Get ready for a big gust of wind and a few pop up showers to develop as a cold front starts to move through the Brazos Valley this evening. Out ahead of the front there is plenty of moisture, but by Friday, humidity is coming down, rain is clearing out, and winds will slowly start to decrease throughout the day. Until then, if you have loose outdoor items or Halloween decorations that could easily be carried away by the wind, you may want to make sure they’re secured before going to bed.

Temperatures behind the front have dropped on average about 10 degrees within an hours time, but winds are gusting upwards of 20 to 25 mph. The winds only get a bit more gusty overnight as the dry air finally pushes through during the early morning hours of Friday. This delay in the drier air means the cold front moving through may help to pop up a few showers to an isolated rumble of thunder through the evening hours tonight and into early Friday morning. But it’s the cooler air that arrives with the front that folks get to enjoy as we wrap up the week and slip into the weekend with mornings in the low to mid 50s and afternoons between the mid and upper 70s.

Thursday Night: Mainly cloudy with scattered drizzle / light rain and an isolated storm. Low: 56. Wind: NE 10-20 mph, gusting to 30 mph.

Friday: Rain clearing to sunny skies. High: 74. Wind: NE 10-15 mph, gusting 25+ mph.

Friday Night: Clear and chilly. Low: 50. Wind: E 0-5 mph.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High: 79. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

