Cold front brings relief heading into the weekend

As the cold front slips south, cooler and drier air filters in behind it. (KBTX)

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Thursday evening’s cold front is headed through the Brazos Valley!

After a muggy start to the day, Thursday afternoon brought mid-to-upper 80 degree temperatures to the majority of the area. As our next cold front drapes south and the wind shifts in from the northeast, it would not be a bad idea to take the rain jacket with you for any Thursday night plans.

With moisture in place, scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are possible as this cold front works its way through the Brazos Valley. Most of the activity will start to pop up after 5 p.m. with coverage increasing throughout the evening hours. Additional showers are expected through the overnight hours as the front continues to drift to the south. We’ll call it a 40% chance for scattered rain activity through Thursday night and keep a 20% chance in the forecast for lingering activity in our southern counties Friday morning.

Along with the rain, wind gusts up to 30 mph+ will be possible throughout the overnight hours Thursday. If you have any loose Halloween decorations or trash cans out, it might be a good idea to bring them in as this front pushes through.

As Thursday's front pushes through the Brazos Valley, wind gusts upwards of 30 mph+ are possible overnight Thursday. (KBTX)

After the rain activity and cloud cover push south Friday morning, the rest of the day looks to be absolutely stellar. Temperatures are expected to only climb into the mid 70s by the afternoon hours with plenty of sunshine and a healthy northeast breeze at 10-15 mph.

Lingering rain activity in the morning (mainly in our southern counties) and then a beautiful and cooler day! (KBTX)

Enjoy it while it’s here! The sunshine sticks around through first half of the weekend with temperatures warming back up into the mid 80s by Sunday.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.