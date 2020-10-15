Advertisement

Cold front brings relief heading into the weekend

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are possible through Friday morning as this front works its way to the south.
By Mia Montgomery
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
As the cold front slips south, cooler and drier air filters in behind it.
As the cold front slips south, cooler and drier air filters in behind it.(KBTX)

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Thursday evening’s cold front is headed through the Brazos Valley!

After a muggy start to the day, Thursday afternoon brought mid-to-upper 80 degree temperatures to the majority of the area. As our next cold front drapes south and the wind shifts in from the northeast, it would not be a bad idea to take the rain jacket with you for any Thursday night plans.

With moisture in place, scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are possible as this cold front works its way through the Brazos Valley. Most of the activity will start to pop up after 5 p.m. with coverage increasing throughout the evening hours. Additional showers are expected through the overnight hours as the front continues to drift to the south. We’ll call it a 40% chance for scattered rain activity through Thursday night and keep a 20% chance in the forecast for lingering activity in our southern counties Friday morning.

Along with the rain, wind gusts up to 30 mph+ will be possible throughout the overnight hours Thursday. If you have any loose Halloween decorations or trash cans out, it might be a good idea to bring them in as this front pushes through.

As Thursday's front pushes through the Brazos Valley, wind gusts upwards of 30 mph+ are possible overnight Thursday.
As Thursday's front pushes through the Brazos Valley, wind gusts upwards of 30 mph+ are possible overnight Thursday.(KBTX)

After the rain activity and cloud cover push south Friday morning, the rest of the day looks to be absolutely stellar. Temperatures are expected to only climb into the mid 70s by the afternoon hours with plenty of sunshine and a healthy northeast breeze at 10-15 mph.

Lingering rain activity in the morning (mainly in our southern counties) and then a beautiful and cooler day!
Lingering rain activity in the morning (mainly in our southern counties) and then a beautiful and cooler day!(KBTX)

Enjoy it while it’s here! The sunshine sticks around through first half of the weekend with temperatures warming back up into the mid 80s by Sunday.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

District 17 race boils down to ideology and experience

Updated: moments ago
|
By Fallon Appleton
Republican Pete Sessions, Democrat Rick Kennedy, and Libertarian Ted Brown are the three candidates running for Congressman Bill Flores' District 17 seat.

News

B/CS Metro area has second lowest unemployment rate in the state

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Clay Falls
New economic indicator numbers show signs of improvement.

Local

Misleading information spreads over how much postage mail-in ballots need

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
There is some confusion with how many stamps your ballot needs.

News

Latest economic indicator data shows strong housing market in B/CS area

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Clay Falls
Economists see a bright spot in the local housing market.

Latest News

News

Restaurant Report Card- October 15, 2020

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Rusty Surette
Find out which restaurants made the grade in this week's Restaurant Report Card.

Local

Northbound lanes on Texas Ave. open after crash

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
College Station police are currently working a major crash at Harvey Mitchell Pkwy S and Texas Ave.

Local

Drive-Thru flu shot clinic coming to College Station

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
Drive-thru flue shots will be available at the Baylor Scott & White Clinic in College Station

News

A community effort to make a lifelong dream come true for a Bryan man

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Donnie Tuggle
The community rallies and fund raises to help local man purchase home.

News

From the ground up: Borlaug institute working for food and national security

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Max Crawford
A worldwide effort to end hunger

Local

COVID in Context: Over time, vast majority of Brazos County cases community-spread, not travel or cluster

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Kathleen Witte
From the beginning, Brazos County health officials have made clear: we do not want high numbers of community spread cases. Yet, that is the trend.