College Station looks to rebound against the Porter Spartans on Friday

(KBTX)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Cougars (2-1, 0-1) dropped their district opener last week against the Magnolia Bulldogs. The Cougars struggles in the red zone lead to College Station losing their first game of the year. The key this week is to learn from the setback and avoid back-to-back league losses as they prepare to take on the New Caney Porter Spartans. (2-1, 0-1).

“It was a little bit of a reality check for us the other night, but at the same time we can definitely learn from it and I think the kids will do just exactly that," said College Station Cougar Head Football Coach Steve Huff. “You know you look at Porter and again a lot of speed. The one thing we talked about in preseason is facing speed as much as we could and this is another example. Porter has speed on both sides of the ball,” concluded Huff.

Friday’s game is scheduled for a 7 pm kickoff at Cougar Field.

