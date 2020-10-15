Advertisement

COVID in Context: Over time, vast majority of Brazos County cases community-spread, not travel or cluster

COVID in Context: Oct. 15
COVID in Context: Oct. 15
By Kathleen Witte
Published: Oct. 15, 2020
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As the pandemic has worn on, Brazos County has seen more and more community spread of the virus, as opposed to travel and cluster-related cases.

“Cluster” cases are linked together by a geographic location, time, or common exposure. “Travel” related cases means they did not originate in the community in question, but were brought to the area from another region. “Community spread” refers to cases that have no traceable link to travel or a cluster.

From the beginning, Brazos County health officials have made clear: we do not want high numbers of community spread cases. Yet, that is the trend in the county.

Using data from the Brazos County Health District from the middle of each month of the pandemic, watch as the pie chart changes over time:

