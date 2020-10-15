Advertisement

Drive-Thru flu shot clinic coming to College Station

Drive-thru flue shots will be available at the Baylor Scott & White Clinic - College Station
(KWTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Flu season is upon us, and with the added component of COVID-19, doctors are encouraging everyone to get their flu shot this season.

The Baylor Scott & White Clinic - College Station will offer drive-thru flu shots on Oct. 17 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The shots will be available for adults and children older than six months all from the comfort of your car.

Cash, credit card and insurance are all accepted forms of payment, and normal copays will apply. This event will continue no matter the weather. In the event of inclement weather, shots will be given under the covered carport.

Everyone 2 years or older must wear a mask before they receive their vaccine.

For more information, click here.

Consent Forms:

