Get a sneak peek of a local haunted house’s new location

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Celebrating its 10th year in Bryan, Fright Nights Haunted House is opening its doors Friday in a new location, but also implementing safety guidelines to keep guests and scarers safe.

Fright Nights Haunted House is now located around the corner from the Planet Fitness at 1673 Briarcrest Drive, Suite 108 A in Bryan.

Even before the pandemic, Fright Nights Haunted House was already planning to move to a bigger space.

“Last year we decided we wanted to have a bigger location,” said Cindy Roberts, Board President of the StageCenter Community Theater. “Little did we know COVID was coming, so it worked out perfectly that we were able to find this location.”

The haunted house will be open three weekends in October- Oct. 16-17, Oct. 23-24, and Oct. 30-31.

In order to keep guests safe, Roberts says they have implemented many measures at the haunted house.

“We built it safely, and made it safe enough for people to come through and still enjoy a haunted house when so many things are being canceled," said Roberts.

Below is a breakdown of some of the measures:

Only once a group (no more than 6 people) has completed 90 percent of the house will the next group be allowed inside.

Face masks will be required at all times for scarers and guests.

No public restrooms.

Social distancing is encouraged outside of the house on the sidewalk.

Scarers inside the house will be distanced from patrons and will not touch guests.

People who are feeling sick are asked not to attend the house.

This year ticket proceeds benefit StageCenter Theater and Trinity Oaks’s program Starkids. These proceeds are extremely important to both causes.

“Because of COVID, money is tight for everyone, and last year’s haunted house is what really helped StageCenter stay afloat,” said Roberts.

For Trinity Oak, a large majority of their fundraisers have been canceled. Their Starkids program is devoted to taking the children of fallen first responders and military members hunting and fishing, and the program needs funding to operate, according to James Hauke, Starkids Program Coordinator.

“It costs money to get kids outside, and this [Fright Nights Haunted House] is a big help,” said Hauke.

Tickets to the haunted house cost $10 each and can be purchased at the door. According to StageCenter Theater, children under the age of 15 will not be admitted without an adult. The doors to the haunted house open at 7:30 p.m., and the last tickets are sold at 11:30 p.m.

