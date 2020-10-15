Advertisement

Houston man charged with money laundering in BCS

John Rodriguez, 21
John Rodriguez, 21
By Josh Ninke
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A Houston man was arrested for money laundering while driving through Brazos County on Wednesday.

According to DPS, John Rodriguez, 21, was speeding on Highway 6 around 11 a.m. After pulling him over, the trooper says he smelled marijuana in the vehicle.

They searched Rodriguez and found about $2,000 in his pockets. They also reported a stolen pistol and several bags with marijuana and other drug residues.

Rodriguez was arrested and charged with money laundering, firearm theft, and several drug possession charges.

