Houston man charged with money laundering in BCS

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A Houston man was arrested for money laundering while driving through Brazos County on Wednesday.

According to DPS, John Rodriguez, 21, was speeding on Highway 6 around 11 a.m. After pulling him over, the trooper says he smelled marijuana in the vehicle.

They searched Rodriguez and found about $2,000 in his pockets. They also reported a stolen pistol and several bags with marijuana and other drug residues.

Rodriguez was arrested and charged with money laundering, firearm theft, and several drug possession charges.

