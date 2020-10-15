Advertisement

Madisonville leaders: Cancellation of Mushroom Festival will have “lasting impact”

The Texas Mushroom Festival was scheduled for this weekend.
Mushroom in Downtown Madisonville
Mushroom in Downtown Madisonville(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - During any other year, the city of Madisonville would be spending this week preparing for a big event that draws thousands of visitors. Originally scheduled for October 16 and 17, the Texas Mushroom Festival and Gala was canceled because of COVID-19.

The decision was hard but the right choice says Kiefer Likens, Vice President of the Texas Mushroom Festival.

“It hurts not having the festival. It’s the pride and joy of Madisonville,” said Likens.

Laura Lawrenz, Marketing and Tourism Director for the city of Madisonville, says the cancellation of the festival will have a lasting impact.

“We will not have the visitors here in Madisonville who will not be spending their money in our restaurants and shops, and that really takes an economic impact. Our hotels will probably lose 50% of their revenue.” said Lawrenz.

Kiefer says the community is sad about not having the festival but looks forward to next year’s event.

“If everything goes according to plan and we have an even better, even bigger festival with more visitors, more of the community showing up and hopefully it will be a festival to be reckoned with,” said Kiefer.

For festival updates you can visit the Texas Mushroom Festival Website.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

18 vehicles in Bryan damaged by paintballs and pellets

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Rusty Surette and Kendall Hogan
At least 18 vehicles were vandalized at 16 homes overnight in two separate neighborhoods in Bryan, KBTX has learned.

News

Wednesday Evening Weather Update 10/14

Updated: 2 hours ago
The latest local, statewide and national news along with current weather conditions and sports information provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Free COVID-19 testing kiosks located on Texas A&M campus

Updated: 3 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Nursing homes and assisted living centers starting to allow limited visitations inside

Updated: 3 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Latest News

News

COVID-19 relief takes center stage in race for District 8 seat

Updated: 3 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Free COVID-19 testing kiosks located on Texas A&M campus

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Mekena Rodriguez
Walk-up COVID-19 testing is available at three locations on the Texas A&M University campus.

News

Domestic terror expert breaks down militia groups after Michigan arrests

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Erika Fernandez
On First News at Four, we talked with an associated professor at The Bush School of Government and Public Service at Texas A&M University, Danny Davis. He studied domestic terrorism for 30 years.

Local

Free Brazos Transit rides on Election Day Nov. 3

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
Brazos Transit District is helping voters reach the polls.

News

Nursing homes and assisted living centers starting to allow limited visitations inside

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Clay Falls
Nursing homes are starting to allow limited visitations inside.

Local

Local brewpub favorites return to BCS but now on a food truck

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Fallon Appleton
Nemo Nachos, French Toast, and Chicken and Waffles are back!