Madisonville leaders: Cancellation of Mushroom Festival will have “lasting impact”

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - During any other year, the city of Madisonville would be spending this week preparing for a big event that draws thousands of visitors. Originally scheduled for October 16 and 17, the Texas Mushroom Festival and Gala was canceled because of COVID-19.

The decision was hard but the right choice says Kiefer Likens, Vice President of the Texas Mushroom Festival.

“It hurts not having the festival. It’s the pride and joy of Madisonville,” said Likens.

Laura Lawrenz, Marketing and Tourism Director for the city of Madisonville, says the cancellation of the festival will have a lasting impact.

“We will not have the visitors here in Madisonville who will not be spending their money in our restaurants and shops, and that really takes an economic impact. Our hotels will probably lose 50% of their revenue.” said Lawrenz.

Kiefer says the community is sad about not having the festival but looks forward to next year’s event.

“If everything goes according to plan and we have an even better, even bigger festival with more visitors, more of the community showing up and hopefully it will be a festival to be reckoned with,” said Kiefer.

For festival updates you can visit the Texas Mushroom Festival Website.

