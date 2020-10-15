Advertisement

Men’s Swimming & Diving to face Texas, SMU at First Chance Invite

(KBTX)
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- The Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving team commences the 2020-2021 season with a two-day, invitation-style meet on October 16 and 17 at the Jamail Texas Swim Center in Austin.

The Aggies will race with Texas and SMU in the swimming-only event and team scores will not be tallied. The Maroon & White closed out the 2019-20 season on a high note, despite the cancellation of NCAA Championships as they matched their best-ever finish at SEC Championships, claiming second as a team. A&M brought home 15 medals from SEC Championships, including six gold, and 10 Aggies qualified for NCAA Championships. 

Shaine Casas erased US Olympian Ryan Lochte’s SEC 200 back record with a time of 1:37.20 and received the Commissioners Trophy as a top point scorer of the SEC Championship meet. With the 200 back record in hand, Casas also set a new program mark in the 200 free (1:32.29) and 200 IM (1:39.91) at the meet. The Aggies also return Kurtis Mathews who was awarded SEC Championships Men’s Diver of the Year and also the first Aggie to sweep the springboard events at the SEC Championships.  Mark Theall and Andres Puente return to the pool for the Aggies after standout performances during the 2019-20 season. Theall earned two medals at the SEC Championships, claiming a silver medal in the 500 free with a school-record time of 4:10.77 and bronze in the 200 free with a personal-best time of 1:32.45. Puente had an impressive collegiate debut, capping off the year with a silver-medal finish in the 200 breast (1:52.39), swimming only behind the two-time SEC Champion in the event and A&M graduate Benjamin Walker. The Aggies return 17 members of last season’s squad after graduating a decorated senior class that was a part of six medal finishes as SEC Championships last year. The Maroon & White added a lot of new faces this season with a large signing class that includes Kraig Bray, Thad Dickerson, Max Hardt, Thomas Shomper, Collin Fuchs, Jerard Jacinto, Carter Nelson, David Oderinde, Vincent Ribiero, Alexander Sanchez and Elijah Sohn, as well as freshman divers Shane Mardick and Kyle Sanchez, and transfer Tony Stewart. Texas began its 2020-21 season with an intrasquad Orange-White meet. The Longhorns set or tied four meet records in four of the six individual events that took place in their first competition. A top-ranked team heading into NCAAs, Texas picked up its 41st consecutive conference title after claiming the 2020 Big 12 Swimming & Diving Championship. The Longhorns won all 21 events during the 2020 Big 12 Championships. SMU finished the 2019-20 season with a third-place finish at the AAC Championships. The Mustangs were led by Caleb Rhodenbaugh in the championship final of the 200 breast with a time of 1:54.63 to become SMU’s second fastest performer all-time in the event. The Mustangs returned Diver and Freshman of the Year Peter Smithson, who closed out the season with his second conference championship of the event. The meet begins at 5 p.m. CT on Friday, and continues at 11 a.m. Saturday and is not open to the public. 

Schedule of Events:Friday – 5 p.m.100 back100 breast200 flyBREAK50 free500 free400 IM Saturday - 11 a.m.100 free200 back200 breast1650 freeBREAK200 Free100 Fly200 IM

Latest News

Sports

Aggie women’s tennis hosts Texas A&M Fall Invite to open season

Updated: 1 hours ago
Texas A&M women’s tennis returns to the court Friday after a seven-month break from action, as the Aggies host a well-rounded field in the Texas A&M Fall Invite from the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center.

Sports

Barash joins Kats’ staff

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sam Houston State Sports Information
Sam Houston baseball rounded out its coaching staff for the upcoming 2021 season on Thursday, adding Michael Barash as its new Director of Baseball Operations.

Sports

Aggies host Mississippi State Friday

Updated: 2 hours ago
The No. 9 Texas A&M Aggies return to action at Ellis Field on Friday with a 6 p.m. contest against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

Sports

Bremond Tigers announce new district schedule due to positive COVID-19 cases

Updated: 16 hours ago

Latest News

Sports

Saban and Byrne test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 16 hours ago

Sports

Bryan returns to action to open district play

Updated: 17 hours ago

Sports

College Station looks to rebound against the Porter Spartans on Friday

Updated: 17 hours ago

Sports

Bremond Tigers announce new district schedule due to positive COVID-19 cases

Updated: 18 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Sports

College Station looks to rebound against the Porter Spartans on Friday

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Darryl V Bruffett
The College Station Cougars dropped their district opener last week against the Magnolia Bulldogs. Mistakes and execution the culprits that lead to the Cougars losing their first game of the year. The key this week it to learn from the setback and avoid back-to-back league losses.

Sports

Bryan returns to action to open district play

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By John Wilson
The Bryan Viking varsity football team will be back in action Friday night to open District 12-6A play against Harker Heights.