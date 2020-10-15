Misleading information spreads over how much postage mail-in ballots need

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The 2020 General Election season has begun and Brazos County has already mailed out 6,500 absentee/mail-in ballots, according to Brazos County Elections Administrator Trudy Hancock.

But, there has been some confusion circling around about how much postage a ballot requires.

“That should be a straight forward question, but of course it is not,” Hancock responded in an email. “Some of our voters have a multi-page ballot and some do not. For those who have a multi-page ballot the postage is 70 cents. If they have a single page ballot it is regular postage.”

Misleading information is also making its way around the internet with some posts claiming a vote won’t be counted if there is not enough postage on the envelope. According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, the United States Postal Service understands the importance of election mail.

It’s important to note that the U.S. Postal Service has a policy of prioritizing election mail, especially ballots, and will deliver a ballot envelope even if it does not have sufficient postage.

The post office will bill the local election office for the price of the missing postage. Texas election officials note that it’s important to add the correct postage where it is required so it doesn’t become a significant expense for the local elections office.

The deadline to request a ballot by mail is Friday, Oct. 23. To be eligible for a ballot by mail in Texas you have to:

be 65 years or older;

be sick or disabled;

be out of the county on election day and during the period for early voting by personal appearance; or

be confined in jail, but otherwise eligible.

For more information on voting in the Brazos Valley, click here to access your 2020 General Election voting guide.

