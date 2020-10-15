Multiple school districts ending distance learning this month due to poor engagement from students

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Some local school districts are looking to end distance learning citing poor engagement from students who are getting their education remotely from home.

Superintendents of these districts say an analysis of the attendance and academic performance data of their students revealed a significantly larger portion of online learners weren’t performing as well in their classes and were absent from class more often.

“Our first five weeks of school, 2% of our of on-campus learners were failing four or more on-campus classes," Navasota ISD Superintendent Stu Musick said. "But we had 25% of our at-home remote learners that were failing four or more classes, and that’s significant.”

Musick says roughly 75% of the district’s 3,000 students returned to the classroom at the beginning of the year. In normal years before the pandemic, he says their average attendance rate hovers just above the statewide average of 95%.

“We had about 95-96% attendance rate on campus," Musick said. "But we had about an 86% attendance rate for our online, at-home remote learners.”

Navasota ISD will require all their students to return to campus starting Tuesday, October 20, except those who need to quarantine or self-isolate due to COVID-19.

Snook ISD brought all their students back into the classroom on October 13.

“We were down to only about 10% of our students that were not back on campus," Snook ISD Superintendent Brenda Krchnak said. "Of those who were not back on campus, about 60% were showing either no engagement or very little engagement and were not passing all of their classes.”

Bremond ISD Superintendent Daryl Stuard says his district will continue with online learning through October 23, then return to in-person classes on the following Monday, October 26. Bremond schools closed all three of their schools (which are all located on a single campus) temporarily last week due to a spike in positive COVID tests.

Stuard said he did not see evidence of poor engagement from virtual learning in his district, but that the district is making the move back to complete in-person learning because it’s their most effective means of teaching their students.

Both Musick and Krchnak say only a threat to student health or safety could push them back to a virtual learning plan.

“We have a responsibility to educate all students to the best extent possible, and the best way to do that is face-to-face so we can ensure that there is engagement going on,” Krchnak said.

