Texas A&M men’s tennis travels to Ft. Worth for TCU Invitational

(KBTX)
By Matthew Callaway / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
FORT WORH, Texas -- Texas A&M men’s tennis continues fall action at the TCU Invitational beginning Friday, Oct. 16, at TCU’s Bayard H. Friedman Tennis Center. Joining the Aggies and Horned Frogs in the metroplex will be student-athletes from Texas, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Baylor as play is scheduled to conclude Sunday, Oct. 18.

Barnaby Smith, Noah Schachter, Stefan Storch and Pierce Rollins will don the Maroon & White over the weekend in Ft. Worth. The A&M quartet featured at the LSU Invitational two weeks ago as the Aggies claimed the title in all three singles draws. Schachter turned in a trio of wins to earn the Gold Draw crown while Smith, Storch and Rollins combined for five victories in Baton Rouge.

Play of Friday is slated to begin at 11 a.m. (CT) with matches beginning at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Visit 12thMan.com for more information on Texas A&M men’s tennis. Aggie fans can also keep up to date with the A&M men’s tennis team on Facebook or on Twitter by following @AggieMTEN.

Texas A&M Quotes

Head Coach Steve Denton

On the opportunity this weekend…

“We are happy to get back on the courts for another opportunity to compete against a very talented field this weekend. Each of our guys will be looking to take their game to a higher level than a couple weeks ago. Texas, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Baylor and TCU have very talented rosters that have potential to be top-10 teams this season and I know our guys will be excited to take the courts against our regional rivals.”

