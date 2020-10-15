Advertisement

Twitter reports major outage

“Something went wrong, but don’t fret — let’s give it another shot.”
The social media giant began experiencing problems late Thursday afternoon.
The social media giant began experiencing problems late Thursday afternoon.(Source: CNN)
By Ed Payne
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Twitter is reporting a massive outage.

The social media giant began experiencing problems late Thursday afternoon.

No new tweets were appearing on the microblogging site.

Users were greeted with this message when trying to post, “Something went wrong, but don’t fret — let’s give it another shot.”

“We are continuing to monitor as our teams investigate. More updates to come,” Twitter said on the company’s status website said.

Reports of the Twitter outage peaked just before 6 p.m. ET on the Downdetector website.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

District 17 race boils down to ideology and experience

Updated: moments ago
|
By Fallon Appleton
Republican Pete Sessions, Democrat Rick Kennedy, and Libertarian Ted Brown are the three candidates running for Congressman Bill Flores' District 17 seat.

News

B/CS Metro area has second lowest unemployment rate in the state

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Clay Falls
New economic indicator numbers show signs of improvement.

Coronavirus

ISOLATED: States begin to allow nursing home visitors but face PPE shortages, logistical questions

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Jill Riepenhoff
Some nursing homes are beginning to allow visitors, but hundreds report to the federal government that they are experiencing staff shortages or have no protective masks in their supplies.

National

Black man’s family views graphic video of in-custody death

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The video, which police have refused to release publicly, only added to persistent questions about Ronald Greene’s death, such as why State Police initially blamed it on a car crash and why they waited more than a year to discipline one of the responding officers.

Latest News

News

Cold front brings relief heading into the weekend

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mia Montgomery
Thursday evening’s cold front is headed through the Brazos Valley!

National

YouTube follows Twitter and Facebook with QAnon crackdown

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The Google-owned video platform said Thursday it will now prohibit material targeting a person or group with conspiracy theories that have been used to justify violence.

National Politics

Dueling town halls for Trump, Biden after debate plan nixed

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER, ALEXANDRA JAFFE, BILL BARROW and AAMER MADHANI
The two will take questions in different cities on different networks Thursday night.

National

Graham talks about re-election fight against Harrison

Updated: 1 hours ago

Local

Misleading information spreads over how much postage mail-in ballots need

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
There is some confusion with how many stamps your ballot needs.

National

Another suspect charged in alleged Michigan kidnap plot

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A spokesman for state Attorney General Dana Nessel told The Associated Press on Thursday that an additional person has been charged but provided no further details.