Weather Roller Coaster goes on some steep ups and downs

Cars are already sweating this morning as gulf moisture surges back in for the time being. No worries! Fall is charging back before we head to bed tonight. In the meantime, don’t be shy about using the AC, we’re headed for about 90 this afternoon. A few showers could pop up as the front moves in, as early as the afternoon drive up north. Right now, we’re not expecting much that will fill up the rain gauge,

The next cold front to reach the Brazos Valley is scheduled to arrive after 5pm and through the evening hours. Initially, thermometers should drop ~10° as the front moves through (for Bryan-College Station ETA falls around 7-8pm). As a north-northeast wind turns in, scattered light rain and drizzle has a chance to bring a damp feel to the evening and overnight hours. A 30% chance at light rain turns into a 40% drizzle / mist / isolated rumble chance into the early hours of Friday morning. A breezy wind gusting 20-25mph+ will help drop temperatures to the upper 50s by daybreak Friday. That drizzle may linger through sunrise, but clears to the south by mid-morning (at the latest). Left behind is a breezy fall day with highs in the low 70s and a late-day push for some sunshine to return. Enjoy it...warmer air returns through the weekend as our fall feels fades once again...

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain by evening. High: 90. Wind: SSW 5-10 mph.

Thursday Night: Mainly cloudy with scattered drizzle / light rain and an isolated storm. Low: 58. Wind: NE 10-20 mph.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for drizzle early. High: 71. Wind: NE 15-20 mph, gusting 25+ mph.

Friday Night: Clear and chilly. Low: 55. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.