2020 Halloween costume and decor trends

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - From superheroes to slashers to Tiger King, there are tons of great Halloween costume ideas to choose from. This year, experts are also putting an extra focus on safe ways to celebrate the holiday.

Pop culture, TV shows, and movies have had a big impact on costumes this year according to Magen Segura, Party City in College Station’s general manager.

At Party City, costumes like Harley Quinn from the 2020 film Birds of Prey, Carole Baskin from Tiger King, Freddy Krueger from A Nightmare on Elm Street, and Mike Meyers from Halloween have all been popular this year.

For families and children, superheroes like Spiderman and Wonder Woman have been popular, plus the characters of Disney’s Frozen.

In addition to traditional costumes, an important accessory to have on Halloween is your face mask. Party City says you can make your costume unique by creating a special face mask, but if you aren’t feeling creative, the party supply store also sells a variety of theme face masks that are available for purchase.

Beyond costumes, there are ways you can have fun with Halloween inside and outside your home with decorations. According to Segura, try using fake spider webs, pumpkins, balloon art decorations, fuzzy spiders, or even Halloween Animatronics, which are life-like animated props.

Click here for more Halloween decorating ideas.

Segura says there are still safe ways to celebrate once you have your costumes and decorations.

“You can do parades this year. A lot of people are big on the parades,” said Segura. “Driving down the road showing off the sites to the kids, it still keeps them safe, but they can enjoy it. (You can also have) virtual parties. You can have an all-online party with all your friends just in separate houses through something like Zoom."

Party City is located at 1659 Texas Ave. in College Station is currently offering in-store shopping, curbside pickup, and same-day delivery.

