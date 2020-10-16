A&M Consolidated travels to Willis for final non-district game Friday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated Tigers (3-0) will open up District 10-5A Div. II play next week and Friday night will travel to Willis (0-3) for their final district tune-up.

The No. 3 (5A-D II) Tigers are coming off a come from behind 40-35 win over San Angelo Central last week at Tiger Field. Tiger Head Football Coach Lee Fedora knows his team has plenty to work on with district play beginning next week.

“On the offensive side, we can’t have turnovers. We can’t give points to the other team. We’ve got to communicate better upfront on the offensive line and defensively we’ve got to make sure that we are wrapping up well. Special-teams we’ve got to get it fixed in terms of blocking assignments so we don’t have block extra points and field goals," said Fedora.

The last time Consol played Willis was in 2015 and the Tigers posted a 36-9 road win.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Berton A. Yates Stadium in Willis.

