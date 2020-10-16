Brazos County Sheriff’s Office warns of text message scam

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - You might want to think twice before clicking any link sent by a stranger through text message.

The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office said a resident alerted them to a new scam happening via text message. The scammers are sending text messages with a link to a phony site and offering $1,200.

In an example message provided to KBTX, scammers said the recipient had a $1,200 deposit from “COVID-19 TREAS FUND” and prompted them to share additional information and accept the payment.

Although tempting, authorities said it is a fake site that is designed to obtain information from anyone who clicks the link. The sheriff’s office said the scammers use a cloned phone number which does not lead back to the perpetrators of this scam, making it difficult to investigate.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone who gets one of these text messages to notify them.

