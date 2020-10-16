Advertisement

Brazos Valley Troupe opens “Over the River and Through the Woods” this weekend

After being closed for months, the theater reopens to an audience this weekend.
Brazos Valley Troupe reopens to an audience this weekend.
Brazos Valley Troupe reopens to an audience this weekend.
By Kendall Hogan
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 9:03 PM CDT
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley Texas Repertory Of Unique Performing Arts & Entertainment (TROUPE) reopened for an audience Thursday night with its version of “Over the River and Through the Woods.”

The cast describes the show as a family-friendly comedy suited for all ages.

The ability to actually put on the show was something cast members say they did not expect months ago when the COVID-19 pandemic shut them down and funding was running dry. But thanks to generous donations from the community, the theater was able to make it through the shutdown.

Now, after starting rehearsals in February, taking a break, and picking back up three weeks ago, the show will go on.

Larry Adams is performing in the show. He says even though they were not performing for an audience for a while, they were still able to maintain the youth theater aspect.

“Through most of the summer, we have been able to, through a combination of online sessions and smaller in-person sessions here,” said Adams. “We have been able to keep our youth program going and keep our kids in touch with not only with the arts but their friends and the community which is this theater.”

For this show and the foreseeable future, the theater will be checking temperatures at the door, requiring masks, and seating people in a socially distanced format. There will also be hand sanitizer provided and extra masks if guests forget one.

The show runs from October 15-17 at 7:30 p.m. with matinee showings October 17-18 at 3:00 p.m. Information on the theater company can be found here.

