Bryan police asking for help identifying person of interest

On Oct. 13, BPD responded to a robbery at the First Convenience Bank on 2303 Boonville Rd
Bryan Police Looking For Robbery Person of Interest
Bryan Police Looking For Robbery Person of Interest(Bryan Police Department)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Police Department has released photos of a suspected person of interest in a robbery that happened Tuesday.

On Oct. 13, BPD responded to a robbery at the First Convenience Bank on 2303 Boonville Rd.

They are asking for public assistance in identifying the person of interest.

Camera footage shows the person of interest driving a 2005-2012 dark-colored Nissan Pathfinder.

If you have any information you can contact Detective Miller at 979-209-5326 or Detective Suehs at 979-209-5354. You can also contact the Bryan Police Department at 979-209-5300

