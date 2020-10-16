Bryan police asking for help identifying person of interest

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Police Department has released photos of a suspected person of interest in a robbery that happened Tuesday.

On Oct. 13, BPD responded to a robbery at the First Convenience Bank on 2303 Boonville Rd.

They are asking for public assistance in identifying the person of interest.

Camera footage shows the person of interest driving a 2005-2012 dark-colored Nissan Pathfinder.

If you have any information you can contact Detective Miller at 979-209-5326 or Detective Suehs at 979-209-5354. You can also contact the Bryan Police Department at 979-209-5300

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.