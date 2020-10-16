Advertisement

Colts close practice facility after positive tests for virus

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers (34) celebrates with teammates after Rodgers returned a kickoff for 101-yard touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Cleveland.
Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers (34) celebrates with teammates after Rodgers returned a kickoff for 101-yard touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Cleveland.(David Richard | AP Photo/David Richard)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts closed their practice facility after “several individuals” tested positive for COVID-19, the team said Friday.

The Colts wrote on Twitter that the team will work remotely.

“This morning, we were informed that several individuals within our organization have tested positive for COVID-19. The team is currently in the process of confirming those tests,” the Colts said. “In the meantime, the practice facility will be closed and the team will work remotely while following NFL protocols.”

The Colts are scheduled to host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

In other NFL coronavirus developments:

— The Atlanta Falcons on Friday resumed in-person work at their facility under the league’s supplemental intensive protocols. The team had closed the facility Thursday following a second positive test for COVID-19.

— The Tennessee Titans played Tuesday following a 16-day layoff because of an outbreak.

— The New England Patriots have twice had their original Week 5 matchup against Denver postponed following four positive coronavirus tests by players. They’re set to play Sunday.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Avalanche of early votes is transforming the 2020 election

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Americans' rush to vote is leading election experts to predict that a record 150 million votes may be cast and turnout rates could be higher than in any presidential election since 1908.

National

Atlanta police make arrest in actor’s shooting death

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Homicide detectives on Wednesday obtained an warrant for the arrest of 30-year-old Antonio Demetrice Rhynes on a felony murder charge based on evidence and tips from the public.

National

Amber Alert issued for 7-year-old in Md.

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Gray News staff
Prophet Johnson has been missing since Thursday from Glen Burnie, Maryland. He is described as approximately 4 feet tall, 50 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Coronavirus

Virus at ‘turning point’ in Europe, hitting at-risk groups

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Italian health officials have declared that the resurgence of COVID-19 has reached an “acute phase.”

Latest News

National

Peloton recalls pedals on spin bikes after reported injuries

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By CNN Staff
There have been more than 100 reports of the pedals breaking and more than a dozen reported injuries.

Coronavirus

COVID in Context: Ahead of this weekend’s matchup Mississippi State scores higher virus testing positivity rate

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kathleen Witte
The Texas A&M Aggies are traveling to an away game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs this Saturday.

National

Rep. Elise Stefanik moves to the right even as she stays in the middle

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

COVID in Context: Oct. 16

Updated: 1 hours ago
The latest news, weather conditions and sports reported by the KBTX News team.

National Politics

GOP senator berates Trump in leaked call with constituents

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., said in a call with constituents that the president "kisses dictators' butts" and "mocks evangelicals."

National Politics

Court hearing resumes in plot to kidnap Michigan governor

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Five of the men accused in a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will return to federal court Friday as a hearing on whether there is enough evidence to charge them continues.