COVID in Context: Ahead of this weekend’s matchup Mississippi State scores higher virus testing positivity rate

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M Aggies are traveling to an away game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs this Saturday.

In a COVID-19 match-up, recent data shows that Texas A&M’s recent testing positivity rate is lower than Mississippi State’s.

For the week of Oct. 4-10, Mississippi State’s on-campus testing positivity rate was 5.1%. Texas A&M’s same metric for the same time frame was 3.7%.

COVID-19 match-up (KBTX)

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.