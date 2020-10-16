Advertisement

COVID in Context: Ahead of this weekend’s matchup Mississippi State scores higher virus testing positivity rate

By Kathleen Witte
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M Aggies are traveling to an away game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs this Saturday.

In a COVID-19 match-up, recent data shows that Texas A&M’s recent testing positivity rate is lower than Mississippi State’s.

For the week of Oct. 4-10, Mississippi State’s on-campus testing positivity rate was 5.1%. Texas A&M’s same metric for the same time frame was 3.7%.

