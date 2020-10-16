Fall is here!.... For a bit

It’s not bone-chilling, but it’s enough to make you reach for an extra layer before you step out to this cooler, windier Friday. A quick round of showers is still possible across our southern counties as the last of today’s moisture is scoured out, but skies will begin to clear in a hurry! Sunshine brings us to the mid 70s for a brisk, but beautiful Friday afternoon. Have the jacket ready for the evening though! We’ll get chilly quickly tonight.

Speaking of, we may find several of us in the 40s come wake-up time Saturday. Plenty of sun to start turns to a breezy afternoon, and overnight gulf moisture surges back into the area, leaded to a much warmer and humid finish to the weekend. We may be able to find a quick shower before the weekend is done, but any showers and storms will likely wait until next week. A weak cold front may try to sneak into the area Monday. We’ll keep you posted on that, but after Saturday morning, we may see goodbye to the extra layers for a bit.

Friday: Rain clearing to sunny skies. High: 74. Wind: NE 10-15 mph, gusting 25+ mph.

Friday Night: Clear and chilly. Low: 50. Wind: E 0-5 mph.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High: 79. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

Saturday Night: Becoming mainly cloudy with fog possible by sunrise. Low: 69. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

