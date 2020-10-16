Head out to the Millican Reserve this weekend for the Pumpkinpalooza 2020!

Though this year's Pumpkinpalooza looks different due to the pandemic, the event is still sure to get you in the fall spirit. (KBTX)

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Thursday night’s cold front brought another taste of fall to the Brazos Valley Friday. With the sunshine sticking around into the weekend, Saturday will be a touch warmer with afternoon highs in the upper 70s. With this beautiful weather in store, it will be the picture-perfect weekend to head out to the Pumpkinpalooza 2020 at the Millican Reserve in south College Station!

The weekend’s activities kick off Saturday morning with the Pumpkinpalooza Trail Run. Runners can participate in a 5k, 10k, half-marathon or a full marathon on the single track trails at the Millican Reserve. Click here to sign up.

Family-friendly activities take place throughout the day, starting with the pumpkin patch that opens at 10 a.m. The pumpkin patch will remain open to the public throughout the afternoon so that you can pick out and purchase your favorite pumpkin. Admission to the pumpkin patch is free from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

The Pumpkinpalooza 2020 is serving up some fun family-friendly activities this weekend! (KBTX)

Starting at 5 p.m. Saturday afternoon, tickets will be required at the gate ahead of the Millican Music Festival held on the grounds of the Millican Reserve. Children ages four and under will be admitted into the festival for free. Tickets can be purchased in advance online for $10 each, and if still available, will be $15 at the gate. Click here to snag tickets while they are still available!

The line-up of live music includes artists Geoff Spahr, Joey McGee and the Post Hole Diggers, and James Lann. Food trucks will be on the grounds for attendees to grab a bite to eat, and various kids games and activities will be available as well. General admission ticket holders will also have access to the famous pumpkin-chunkin, where pumpkins are catapulted through the air!

Julie Taylor, Millican Reserve’s property manager, said she can’t wait to see which pumpkin will go the furthest. “The pumpkin-chunkin is the highlight of Pumpkinpalooza every year" said Taylor.

You knew it was coming, right? Here is your weather tid-bit for the day: Believe it or not, different weather parameters can affect just how far flying objects - such as pumpkins - can travel. The science behind it has to do with the density in the air, which can be affected by parameters such as pressure, humidity, and temperature. In colder air, the molecules are packed closer together, making the air more dense. When the air is warmer, the molecules are more spaced out, so the air is less dense and there is less drag on the pumpkin as it flies through the air.

Since temperatures are slated to sit a tad bit warmer Saturday afternoon, there should be no issues with chunkin' the pumpkins!

The pumpkin patch will also be open on Sunday, Oct. 18 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Pumpkinpalooza 2020 COVID-19 safety precautions

Although the pandemic has altered the way the Pumpkinpalooza looks this year, event organizers have put various safety guidelines in place to protect attendees from COVID-19. Participants will be required to wear a mask when entering the music festival and when out in community areas, such as around the food trucks and kids activities.

Each group will have their own socially-distanced “patch” where up to 10 members of the same family or close friends will be permitted to set up lawn chairs and blankets. Masks may be removed while eating or drinking inside each patch.

Hand washing & sanitation stations will be spread out across the grounds of the Pumpkinpalooza. Event staff will regularly wipe down and sanitize community areas and kids games/activities after use.

Proceeds from the Pumpkinpalooza 2020 benefit the Millican Alliance and support organizations such as Camp Millican, Youth Ambassadors, the Farmer’s Table, and other Alliance programs. The Pumpkinpalooza is held at the Millican Reserve farm entrance at 19851 FM 2154 in south College Station.

To learn more about all of the fun activities that the Pumpkinpalooza has to offer, you can visit their website at this link.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.