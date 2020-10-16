Hospital occupancy nears 80% in Brazos County

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 75 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 646 active cases.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 63 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

6,504 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

32 percent of the new confirmed cases is from the 18-24 year old age group.

There have been 954 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 158 active probable cases and there have been 796 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 7,213. There have been 82,910 tests performed.

The Brazos County hospital total bed occupancy is at 78 percent, and the total ICU bed occupancy is at 75 percent.

Currently, there are 18 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Austin 1 506 Brazos 646 7,213 Burleson 65 403 Grimes 56 1,140 Houston 4 390 Lee 11 235 Leon 61 306 Madison 17 736 Milam 13 534 Montgomery 1.917 12,747 Robertson 139 452 San Jacinto 4 230 Trinity 2 200 Walker 760 4,462 Waller 98 968 Washington 40 671

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 648 staffed hospital beds with 128 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 2 available ICU beds and 55 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 35 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

Austin County has reported 1 active cases of COVID-19 . The county has 506 total cases and 496 recovered cases and nine deaths.

Burleson County currently has 65 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 403 total cases, and 332 cases have recovered. There have been six deaths.

Grimes County currently has 56 active cases. There have been 1,140 total cases, 1,050 recoveries and 34 deaths.

According to its website, Houston County has confirmed 390 total cases of COVID-19. There are 4 active cases and 375 cases are recovered. There have been 11 COVID-19 related deaths.

Lee County has reported 11 active cases. The county has a total of 235 cases, with 210 recoveries and 14 deaths.

Leon County currently has 61 active cases. The county has 306 total cases, with 303 recoveries and 10 deaths.

Madison County has reported 17 active cases. The county has a total of 736 cases with 713 recoveries and six deaths.

Milam County currently has 13 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 534 total cases and 521 recovered cases. There is currently three patients hospitalized, and seven COVID-19 related deaths.

Montgomery County has 1,917 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 12,747 total cases and 8,272 recovered cases. There are currently 34 people hospitalized, and there have been 144 COVID-19 related deaths.

Robertson County has 139 active COVID-19 cases, with 452 total cases. Currently, 309 patients have recovered and there has been four reported deaths.

San Jacinto County currently has 4 active cases of COVID-19. The county has a total of 230 cases with 215 recoveries and 11 deaths.

Trinity County currently has 2 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 200 total cases with 191 recoveries and seven deaths.

Walker County has 4,462 total cases of COVID-19. Out of the total, 760 cases are active in the community and 1,705 are recovered community cases. 1,997 cases are from the TDCJ. For more information on Walker County COVID-19 case numbers, click here.

Waller County has 98 active cases of COVID-19. There are 968 total cases and 870 recovered cases.

Washington County currently has 40 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 671 total cases with 583 recoveries and 48 deaths.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 17 new cases and 146 active cases on Oct. 13.

Currently, the university has reported 1,689 positive cases, 8.5 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on Oct. 13, 2020.

ACROSS TEXAS

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 78,720 active cases and 716,015 recoveries. There have been 809,808 total cases reported and 7,111,890 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 16,812 Texans have died from COVID-19.

253 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 152,623 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on October 15 at 3:45 p.m.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

