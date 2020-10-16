Lady Cougar Cross Country claims another team title with victory at Midway Invitational

WACO, Texas -- The #9 State Ranked College Station Girls Cross Country Team traveled to Waco Friday morning and won the Waco Midway Invitational.

The Lady Cougars scored 24 points and captured the team title by placing 5 runners in the top 7.

Lake Travis (45 points) and Belton (104 points) were their nearest competitors for the team title. Sophomore Maddie Jones led the way with a 2nd place finish but was quickly joined by teammates Megan Roberts (4th), Katherine Brunson (5th), Natalie Young (6th), and Jadyn DeVerna (7th). Kendall Bone, Anna Kimber, Iris Choi, and Layla Shadparvar ran solid races to round out the varsity squad.

The JV team finished 3rd and was led by Molly Fleener’s 10th place individual finish.