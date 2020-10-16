Advertisement

Local artists gather for ART! in the Park event

The group is planning more events in the future.
By Kassandra Tucker
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A group of artists gathered Thursday evening at Century Square in College Station for the inaugural “ART! in the Park.”

The event highlighted more than a dozen local artists who have been impacted by COVID-19.

“Since the pandemic, everything has been really hard for artists," said Amanda Murphey, who organized the event. "I decided that it was time for all of us to get together and show the community what we do to get them interested in what we do and sell some of our art.”

The group is already planning their next “LIVE! art” event on Halloween night with trick or treating and costume contests.

For more information, visit the Facebook page.

