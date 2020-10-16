No. 4 Calvert tops BVCHEA

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The fourth ranked Calvert football team beat BVCHEA 72-8 Thursday night at Baker Field in Bryan. Calvert is now 5-2 on the season.

Trojan wide receiver and defensive end Billy Thompson finished the game with five touchdowns. Quarterback Erwin Jones threw three touchdown passes. As a team the Trojans intercepted seven passes.

Calvert will return to action October 23 to open District 13-A Division II play at home against Chester.

