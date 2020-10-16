Advertisement

Northbound Highway 6 down to one lane after rollover in Grimes County

TxDOT says drivers should expect delays for the next several hours
By Heather Falls
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Highway 6 northbound is down to one lane in south Grimes County due to a crash.

TxDOT says an 18-wheeler was involved in a rollover accident Friday morning south of Navasota.

Highway 6 northbound at Grassy Creek will be down to one lane for several hours as crews respond to the accident scene.

KBTX will update this story as more information becomes available.

