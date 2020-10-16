Northbound Highway 6 down to one lane after rollover in Grimes County

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Highway 6 northbound is down to one lane in south Grimes County due to a crash.

TxDOT says an 18-wheeler was involved in a rollover accident Friday morning south of Navasota.

Highway 6 northbound at Grassy Creek will be down to one lane for several hours as crews respond to the accident scene.

KBTX will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.