Portion of Interstate 45 to be closed in Walker County

I-45 southbound in south Walker County will be closed Saturday night
Work continues to widen Interstate 45 in Walker County and Huntsvile.
Work continues to widen Interstate 45 in Walker County and Huntsvile.(Clay Falls)
By Heather Falls
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WALKER COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A portion of Interstate 45 in Walker County will be closed this weekend.

On Saturday, Oct. 17 at 10 p.m. Tx-DOT will shut down the southbound lanes, weather permitting. The interstate will reopen Sunday at 5 a.m.

All southbound traffic will be forced to use a temporary exit south of Park Road 40. Traffic will be directed to frontage roads at the entrance ramps at New Waverly. Motorists should expect delays and may want to consider an alternate route.

Drivers should also exercise caution and be prepared for extended delays during this closure.

Tx-DOT will be working to install an overhead sign truss that is part of a larger project to reconstruct seven miles of the Interstate to help ease traffic congestion and improve safety.

The lane closures are part of the reconstruction project that will widen Interstate 45 to six lanes in southern Walker County.

The project is scheduled to be completed in December.

