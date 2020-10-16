Rudder closes out non-district play against Lockhart

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Rudder football team will play their final non-district regular season game Friday night against Lockhart.

The Rangers enter the game 3-0 on the season. Rudder has beaten Bastrop, Pflugerville Weiss and Nacogdoches by a combined total of 160-84. The Ranger are looking for another solid performance Friday night in their last game before opening up District 10-5A DIvision II play next week. Rudder head coach Eric Ezar said, “Just kind of keep tuning up some stuff, be sure we are doing the right things. We had some mistakes offensively we want to go ahead and get that fixed and again keep playing good on defense and keep shoring up the special teams.”

Rudder and Lockhart are scheduled for a 7:30 kick-off Friday night at Lions Stadium in Lockhart.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.